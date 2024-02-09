Pawan Kalyan's fans lit scraps of papers inside theatre to celebrate Cameraman Ganga to Rambabu's re-release

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Pawan Kalyan's Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu has been re-released in cinemas.

Pawan Kalyan's 2012 film titled Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu has been re-release in cinemas. Fans were super-excited for the re-release of Puri Jagannadh's directorial, however, this excitement proved costly for a theatre owner in Nandyala. Several pictures and videos of fans lighting scraps of papers inside the theatre are doing rounds on social media. News agency ANI too shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) wherein fans can be seen lighting scraps of papers inside a theatre on Friday morning.

''During the re-release of Pawan Kalyan's movie 'Cameraman Ganga to Rambabu', fans lit scraps of papers inside a theatre in Nandyala, earlier today,'' ANI wrote along with the video.

Watch the viral clip:

In the viral clip, fans can be seen celebrating, shouting, and cheering as the pieces of papers are burning inside the hall.

Past incidents

This is not the first time that Pawan Kalyan's fan have vandalised and created chaos inside a theatre. Last year, a few fans vandalised a theatre in Vijaywada. Similar incident occured in a theatre in Jogulamba Gadwal when fan vandalised the theatre hall after the movie stopped due to a technical glitch.

Not only in South, fans of Bollywood star Salman Khan during Tiger 3 movie show burst firecrackers inside a theatre, creating huge smoke inside the building.

Pawan Kalyan on work front

As per IMDb, Pawan Kalyan has a couple of projects in his kitty including Harish Shankar's directorial Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film will also feature Pankaj Tripathi and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal role.

He will also be seen in Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, also starring Niddhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol in key roles.

