Lok Sabha elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP, says, 'vote for PM Modi is for destruction'

Amid the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray criticized BJP rule, asserting that voting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be like "a vote for destruction." He addressed a rally in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency in support of party candidate and sitting MP Vinayak Raut.

During the rally, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed regret, stating, "A vote for Modi is a vote for destruction. I apologize for my previous appeal to make Modi the PM, and now I urge you to keep BJP's dictatorship at bay, just as you listened to me during the Covid pandemic."

Thackeray further targeted the BJP, particularly Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of constantly blaming the tenure of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, while conveniently ignoring the longer combined tenure of Modi and Vajpayee. He added PM Modi lacks the self-confidence of 2014 and 2019 (general elections).

Additionally, Thackeray remarked that the late former PM and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee would be dismayed by the current state of the party.

In his speech, Thackeray asserted that the BJP harbored animosity towards Maharashtra, and alleged that the party is trying to alter the Constitution drafted by "son of the soil" Babasaheb Ambedkar. He highlighted the significance of Maharashtra's historical figures like Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, juxtaposing them with figures from Gujarat.

Thackeray also took a veiled swipe at Mahayuti's candidate Narayan Rane, criticizing his opportunistic political switches and questioning his contribution to the Konkan region despite holding important posts.

