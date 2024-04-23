Raigad Lok Sabha Election 2024: NCP-Ajit Pawar's Sunil Tatkare to face Shiv Sena-UBT's Anant Geete

Raigad Lok Sabha Election 2024: The key contest in Maharashtra's Raigad is set to take place between Sunil Tatkare of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) against Anant Geete of the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT). Polling in Raigad is set to take place in the second phase on April 26.
In Maharashtra, the fight is between two blocs -- Mahayuti part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising BJP, Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar and I.N.D.I.A bloc's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar.
Raigad Lok Sabha Result 2019
In 2019, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sunil Tatkare defeated Shiv Sena's Anant Geete by a margin of 31,438 votes.
Raigad Lok Sabha Result 2014
In 2014, Shiv Sena's Anant Geete defeated NCP's Sunil Tatkare by a margin of 2,110 votes.