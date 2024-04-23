Tuesday, April 23, 2024
     
  Raigad Lok Sabha Election 2024: NCP-Ajit Pawar's Sunil Tatkare to face Shiv Sena-UBT's Anant Geete

Raigad Lok Sabha Election 2024: NCP-Ajit Pawar's Sunil Tatkare to face Shiv Sena-UBT's Anant Geete

Hot Seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in Maharashtra will take place in the first five phases during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Voting for the first phase has already concluded on Friday, April 19. The second phase is set for April 26.

April 23, 2024
Sunil Tatkare of the Nationalist Congress Party NCP-Ajit
Sunil Tatkare of the Nationalist Congress Party NCP-Ajit Pawar to contest against Anant Geete of the Shiv Sena-UBT

Raigad Lok Sabha Election 2024: The key contest in Maharashtra's Raigad is set to take place between Sunil Tatkare of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) against Anant Geete of the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT). Polling in Raigad is set to take place in the second phase on April 26.

In Maharashtra, the fight is between two blocs -- Mahayuti part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising BJP, Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar and I.N.D.I.A bloc's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar.

Raigad Lok Sabha Result 2019

In 2019, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sunil Tatkare defeated Shiv Sena's Anant Geete by a margin of 31,438 votes.

Raigad Lok Sabha Result 2014

In 2014, Shiv Sena's Anant Geete defeated NCP's Sunil Tatkare by a margin of 2,110 votes.

