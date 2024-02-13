Kartik Aaryan welcomes 'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan on board for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Bhool Bhulaiyaa will arrive on Diwali this year.

Actress Vidya Balan, who played the original Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is all set to return to the franchise for its third installment.

The actress will join forces with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kartik extended a warm welcome to Vidya Balan, as he shared a mash-up of the song ‘Ami Je Tomar’ with visuals of the actress dancing to the song from the first installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and that of Kartik from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

He wrote in the caption, “And its happening, Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post:

Netizens reaction

Soon after Kartik's post went viral, social media users were quick enough to share their excitement in the commnet section. One user wrote, ''Yayyy.. can’t wait to see this Combo!!!'' Another one wrote, ''Also bring back Paresh Rawal and Manoj Joshi to the cast.'' A third one commented, ''Ab Akshay Kumarji ko bhi vapis le lo.''

Vidya Balan's iconic portrayal of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa had left an indelible mark on the audience, creating a lasting impact that continues to resonate. In the second instalment, Rooh Baba played by Kartik Aaryan also garnered much love and appreciation from the audience. The film went on to become a huge commercial success and was one of the biggest hits of 2022.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the next edition of comedy horror will also star Elnaaz Norouzi, Naseeruddin Shah, Sara Ali Khan, Rajpal Yadav and Boman Irani, among others.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release this Diwali.​

