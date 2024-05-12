'Rahul is suffering from vision defect when he says Aishwarya Rai danced at Ram Temple ceremony': CM Yogi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Aap Ki Adalat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "is suffering from 'drishti dosh' " (vision defect) when he says that he saw actor Aishwarya Rai dancing at the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhy on January 22.

He was replying to a question from Rajat Sharma in India TV's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' (telecast on India TV) about Rahul Gandhi alleging at his public meetings that while Amitabh Bachchan, other actors and industrialists attended the Ram temple ceremony, and Aishwarya Rai danced there, poor people were not invited.

The fact remains that Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek attended the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya along with other film industry stars Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty and others.

Yogi Adityanath said, "Invitations for the ceremony were given right from President, Vice-President, former President Ramnath Kovind, to eminent citizens from all walks of life. Amitabh Bachchan ji was also on the list, and we should all have respect for his art.."

Rajat Sharma: Aishwarya Rai was not there, but Rahul Gandhi saw her?

Yogi: "What can I do? Unki Drishti Waisi Hai. Drishti Dosh Isi Ko Kahtey Hain. (His vision is like that. It is called a vision defect). Agar Aishwarya Rai ji Rehti Toh Achhi Baat Hoti (Had Aishwarya Rai been present, it would have been a good thing). After all, she is a citizen of India. Unko Aaane Ka Adhikaar Hai (She had the right to attend). Kya Amitabh Bachchan Ji Ki Kalaa Aur Kalaa Jagat Ko Unke Yogdaan Ko Aap Vismrit Kar Dengey ?(Will you erase from memory Amitabh Bachchan's art and his contribution to art?) And if you want to erase his memory, then why did Congress field Amitabh Bachchan from Prayagraj (earlier Allahabad) ? "

Yogi pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself went to the workers who toiled in building the Ram temple and showered flower petals on them, while the workers sat in chairs.

