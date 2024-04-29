'Utter confusion, chaos in I.N.D.I.A bloc, Congress going 'ultra-Left', says Jayant Chaudhary | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary speaks exclusively to India TV

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary has said that when he was with Akhilesh Yadav, his party was not growing politically but with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), chances of victory are high. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Jayant Chaudhary took a dig at the I.N.D.I.A bloc saying they are confused and there is infighting.

Jayant Chaudhary said that he decided to joing the NDA on the winnability factor adding though winning elections is not the only goal but then you contest elections to win so that one is able to work on the basis of their ideology.

Speaking on whether Akhilesh Yadav offered seven seats to the RLD in Uttar Pradesh, Jayant Chaudhary said that he offered six seats but they (SP) wanted to contest on seats that were our stronghold and where our chances of winning were strong.

Jayant Chaudhary also said that there is no discipline in the Samajwadi Party and added he's not able to understand Akhilesh Yadav.

"I have not been able to understand Akhilesh Yadav, I have worked with him, he is a soft person but couldn't understand what pressure he has," Jayant Chaudhary said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Jayant said that the 'Grand Old Party' used to be Centrist at one point of time but now it's going completely 'ultra-Left'.

On Congress scion, Jayant Chaudhary said that Rahul Gandhi will have to work on his language as even after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he's not able to understand the issues.

The RLD leader further said that the Opposition is not fighting elections on issues adding the manifesto of the Congress party is to destroy the economy.

Farmers protest was not a war and a solution can be reached while being in the government, he said.

On PM Modi and Amit Shah, Jayant Chaudhary said that they both are goal oriented, PM Modi has his own presence and impact.

