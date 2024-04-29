Madhya Pradesh: Indore Police raids contractors’ houses in Rs 125 crore fake bill scam case

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

The Indore Police has started tightening the noose on those involved in the alleged fake bill scam worth Rs 125 crore in the Municipal Corporation of Indore, the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh. The police raided the residence of corporation contractor Rahul Badhera in Nipaniya on Sunday followed by the house of Mohammad Siddiqui living in Madina Nagar. The police had registered three new FIRs on Friday after getting strong evidence against the suspects.

Five companies, including Foundation Construction, Green Construction, King Construction, Kshitij Enterprises and Jhanvi Enterprises, presented more than 188 bills worth around Rs 125 crore in the Finance Department in seven years out of which 168 bill cumulatively worth around Rs 79 crore were paid.

Police crackdown on corporation

The police have started action on the Municipal Corporation employees and officers and are inquiring about the accounts, drainage and audit departments. Officers belonging to the Engineer level are under the police scanner.

Executive engineer lodges FIR

Executive Engineer Sunil Gupta reported a drainage scam amounting to Rs 28.76 crore. Gupta claimed that the original files detailing the scam were stolen from his car and provided photocopies to the police. Subsequently, MG Road Police seized 16 files on three separate occasions, based on bank statements, revealing a scam totaling approximately Rs 21 crore.