NEET UG 2023 exam today, must remember THESE points before entering the exam hall

NEET UG 2023 Exam Today (May 7): The National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2023 will be conducted today, May 7, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The medical exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode and the duration of the exam will be three hours and 20 minutes.

NEET UG 2023 is scheduled from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. Candidates will have to attempt 180 questions in total, each carries 720 marks. More than 20 lakh students are anticipated to take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, this year.

Candidates are advised not to forget their admit card. Without admit card, they will not be permitted to appear in the exam. The admit cards are available at neet.nta.nic.in. If not yet downloaded from the official website, they can do so from the official website of NEET using their application number, and date of birth. The candidates are also advised to fill up the self-declaration form, and sign that is included on the NEET UG 2023 hall ticket. Candidates are required to follow the instructions given below while appearing for the exam.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Day Instructions

Candidates are required to carry admit card along with valid identity proof.

Candidates have been advised to carry one passport-size photograph that would need to be affixed to the attendance sheet.

Students have been advised to reach the exam center on or before the reporting time specified on their admit cards.

Candidates are advised to follow the prescribed dress code. Light Clothes with long sleeves are not permitted inside the examination hall. If anyone wearing cultural or traditional dress on the exam day is required to report one hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

It's acceptable to wear slippers and sandals with low heels. However, shoes are not allowed, and metallic or ornamental things of any type are also prohibited inside the exam room.

Textbooks, plastic pouches, scales, geometry/pencil boxes, writing pads, pen drives, erasers, calculators, log tables, electronic pens, and other items are not permitted within the exam room.

Students will have to go through a metal detector frisking process.

Candidates appearing for the medical entrance test have been advised to reach the exam center by 1.30 PM. No entry will be permitted after the due time. NEET UG 2023 question paper will consist of four subjects. Each subject will be divided into two sections- Section A and Section B. While section A in the question paper will consist of 35 questions, section B will have 15 questions and candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions among them.