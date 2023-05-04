NEET UG Admit Card 2023 OUT at neet.nta.nic.in; Exam on May 7

Follow us on Image Source : PTI neet ug admit card 2023 released

NEET UG Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023. Aspirants who applied for NEET UG 2023 examination can download their admit cards on the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

The testing agency will conduct the exam on May 7 from 2 pm to 5:20 PM across the country in pen and paper mode. The duration of the exam will be 200 minutes. Candidates can download NEET UG Admit Card 2023 following the easy steps given below.

NEET UG Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'NEET UG Admit Card 2023' flashing on the homepage

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter credentials such as roll number, date of birth, captcha, and others.

NEET UG Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download NEET UG Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

NEET UG Admit Card 2023: Documents to bring to the exam center

Candidates appearing in NEET UG 2023 are required to carry a print copy of their admit card along with a passport-size photo, one passport-size photograph uploaded on the online application form for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet, one post-size colour photograph with a white background which will be required to paste on the admit card. The candidates must carry valid photo identity proofs such as a PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card/ Class 12 admit card with a photograph /any other valid photo ID issued by the government.

NEET UG Admit Card 2023: Important Instructions

Candidates appearing in the aforementioned exam should note that entry to the exam center will not be permitted after 1.30 PM. Candidates have been advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Candidates have been advised to avoid wearing light clothes with long sleeves while appearing for the NEET UG 2023 exam.

Candidates have been advised not to carry any communication device, textual material, gadgets, or food items while appearing in the exam.

