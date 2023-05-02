JIPMAT Application Form 2023 Correction window opens at jipmat.nta.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JIPMAT 2023 Form Correction Window Opens

JIPMAT 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2023) application correction process today, May 2. Candidates who have registered for the JIPMAT 2023 exam can make the required changes in their application forms at jipmat.nta.ac.in till May 4.

NTA will not consider any corrections sent by the candidate through post, Fax, WhatsApp, e-mail or by hand. The JIPMAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be organised on May 28, 2023. The entrance exam will be held online in Computer Based Test (CBT) format from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

JIPMAT 2023 Application Form: Steps to make changes

Visit the official website at jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Click on “JIPMAT 2023 Correction Window” link on the homepage.

Sign in with application number and password.

The JIPMAT application will appear on the screen.

Make the necessary corrections in the application form and preview it.

Submit the changes and download the JIPMAT application form.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to JIPMAT 2023 application form correction window.

JIPMAT 2023 Exam Pattern

The JIPMAT 2023 question paper will comprise of multiple choice questions (MCQs) and will be divided into three sections including Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. The entrance exam will be held for a duration of 150 minutes (2:30 hours).