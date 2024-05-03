When is Press Freedom Day 2024? Know the date, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Press Freedom Day 2024: Date, theme, history and more

Press Freedom Day, celebrated annually on May 3rd, is a significant occasion that highlights the fundamental principles of press freedom, assesses the state of media freedom around the world, and defends the independence of journalists. Press Freedom Day offers an opportunity for global reflection on the vital role of free media in society.

Press Freedom Day 2024: Date

Press Freedom Day is celebrated annually on May 3rd, and in 2024, it falls on a Friday. This year marks the 31st edition of this important event.

Press Freedom Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Press Freedom Day 2024 is "A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis." This theme highlights the crucial role of journalists in:

Informing the public about environmental challenges and solutions.

Holding governments and corporations accountable for environmental actions.

Driving meaningful action to address pressing environmental issues like climate change.

Press Freedom Day 2024: History

Press Freedom Day, also known as World Press Freedom Day, was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993, following a recommendation adopted at the UNESCO's General Conference in 1991. The date, May 3rd, was chosen to commemorate the Windhoek Declaration on promoting an Independent and Pluralistic African Press, which was adopted in Windhoek, Namibia, in 1991. This declaration emphasised the importance of a free, independent, and pluralistic press as an essential component of democracy and development.

Press Freedom Day 2024: Significance

Here's what Press Freedom Day signifies:

Celebrating press freedom: It serves as a global platform to acknowledge the critical role of a free and independent press in a healthy democracy.

Evaluating press freedom around the world: This day acts as a reminder to assess the state of press freedom across different countries and highlight areas where improvements are needed.

Defending media from attacks: It emphasises the importance of protecting journalists from threats, harassment, and violence, often faced while reporting the truth.

Remembering fallen journalists: Press Freedom Day pays tribute to journalists who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty, upholding the values of truth and accountability.