CUET UG 2023: Last date to edit application form today; Update these fields

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application edit window for Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 today, May 2. Applicants who wish to add, remove or change the CUET UG test papers including adding of courses/ universities, can make necessary changes in the application form through the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms are also eligible to choose more subjects, courses and universities in their CUET application. Moreover, the candidates who have already selected 10 subjects or test papers are also eligible to replace/remove their earlier chosen subjects/tests. Candidates will have to pay an additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests).

CUET UG 2023: Steps to Make Changes in Application Form

Go to the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the CUET UG 2023 form correction link under 'Candidate's Activity' On the next window enter login credentials and submit Your CUET UG 2023 application form will appear on the screen Edit the CUET UG 2023 application form and save the changes Submit it and download the confirmation page for further reference.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card, Exam City Slip

National Testing Agency will issue the CUET UG 2023 admit card three days before the actual date of examination. The CUET exam city intimation slip will be available for download from May 14, onwards. Candidates can check and download their CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip by using their application number and date of birth.

A total of 250 universities, institutions, autonomous colleges and Organizations are participating in the second edition of the CUET UG 2023. The entrance exam will be held online in computer based test (CBT) format from May 21 to May 31, 2023.