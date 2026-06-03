TMC set for big split in Bengal? Expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee claims support of 59 legislators

New Delhi:

A fresh political storm emerged in West Bengal on Wednesday after expelled Trinamool Congress MLA Ritabrata Banerjee headed to the State Assembly, reportedly carrying signatures from 59 legislators.

The development triggered rumours of possible unrest within the ruling Trinamool Congress, with questions being raised over whether the party could be facing an internal split.

Several Trinamool Congress MLAs were seen arriving at the Assembly one after another, further fuelling speculation about the purpose of the gathering. However, none of the legislators publicly disclosed the reason for their presence or commented on reports of growing tensions within the party.

Sandepan Saha, another TC rebel MLA, said he is also among the 59 legislators who have signed the letter in support of Ritabrata Banerjee.

While political observers closely monitored the developments, no official statement was issued by the Trinamool Congress, and the exact significance of the reported signatures remained unclear.

The TMC, which won 80 seats in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly elections, will suffer a big blow with the potential split. The Mamata Banerjee-led party's tally will drastically fall down to 20 in the House.