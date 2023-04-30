CUET UG 2023: NTA to release exam city information slip on cuet.samarth.ac.in, Details Here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG exam city information slip to be out today

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 today, April, 30. Candidates will be able to download CUET UG 2023 information slip from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 31 this year. The admit cards for the same will be released in the second week of May as per official notice. The detailed schedule will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. The entrance will be conducted in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'CUET UG 2023 registration'

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Download CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip and save it for future reference

Candidates should note that CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip is not admit card, they can not enter the examination centre on the basis of intimation slips. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards separately.

CUET UG 2023: Overview

The online registrations for Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate began on February 9. Initially, the last date for registrations was March 12, 2023 but later it was extended to March 30, 2023. After that, the national testing agency started the application window for the entrance test from April 9 to 11 after receiving several requests from the candidates.

According to the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, this year, 16.85 lakh students registered themselves for the undergraduate entrance exam out of which 14 lakh have submitted their applications. Compared to the last year, this year, it was an increase of 4 percent in the total number of students who applied for the entrance test.

