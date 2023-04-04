CUET UG 2023: 14 lakh applications received, 1,000 applicants hail from 74 countries, says UGC Chief

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @MAMIDALA90 UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar

CUET UG 2023: Nearly 14 lakh applications have been received for the second edition of Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) which is up by 41 percent in comparison to last year, M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) said. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received about 1,000 CUET UG applications from foreign students hailing from 74 countries, this year.

Alike last year, this year also the University of Delhi has received the highest number of CUET UG application form followed by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Allahabad University. "Highest number of CUET-UG applications received for Delhi University, followed by BHU and Allahabad University," UGC chairman told PTI.

The maximum applicants for CUET UG 2023 hail from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi and Bihar. "As many as 82,655 applications for CUET-UG received from students in Jammu and Kashmir this year, nearly 70,000 more than last year," he added.

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023: UGC urges universities to facilitate during entrance exam

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2023: NTA added new universities, courses; Registrations open till April 19

The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held from May 21 to May 31, 2023. The testing agency has also reserved June 1 to June 7, 2023 dates to conduct the exam, if required. The CUET 2023 will be held online as a computer-based test (CBT) for admission in 240 universities which is up from 90 last year.