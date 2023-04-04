CUET UG 2023: UGC urges universities to facilitate during entrance exam

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @UGC_INDIA UGC asks universities to facilitate during CUET 2023

CUET UG 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all educational institutions participating in Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) for undergraduate and postgraduate courses to support the commission and the National Testing Agency (NTA) in conducting the entrance exam.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellors of all universities, Professor Manish Joshi, Secretary UGC stated that the commission may require to utilise the facilities of partner institutions during the CUET 2023 exam period. "All educational partners/ institutes/ colleges/ universities are urged to support UGC and NTA in this National Duty. UGC may require to utilize your university facilities during this period," Commission said in a statement.

CUET 2023 Exam From May 21

The CUET 2023 is scheduled to be held between May 21 and May 31, 2023, while June 1 to June 7 has been put as reserved dates. The examination will be held online as computer-based test (CBT) for admission in 206 universities including 44 central universities and 33 state universities including Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics Karnataka, Cluster University of Jammu, Cotton University Guwahati Assam and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Delhi.

