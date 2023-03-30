CUET PG 2023: NTA added new universities, courses; Registrations open till April 19

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NTA added new universities, courses in CUET PG 2023

CUET PG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified CUET PG 2023 aspirants about the typographical error that occurred in the information bulletin and amendments/additions in the courses and universities participating in the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes. The detailed notification is available online on the official website of the NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official NTA release, the testing agency has informed about the typographical error that has occurred in the CUET PG 2023 information bulletin, the withdrawal and addition of new courses and the list of 15 newly joined universities. A total of 15 new universities have joined the CUET PG 2023 to offer admission to candidates in postgraduate programmes through the common university entrance exam.

CUET PG 2023: List of newly added universities

English and Foreign Languages University

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University; Parul University, Vadodara

Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Dwarka

Shri Vishwakarma Skill University

SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat

Gyani Inder Singh Institute of Professional Studies affiliated with Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University, Dehradun

University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya

Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida

Sharda University

Indian Culinary Institute in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, J&K

Quantum University

Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad

TERI School of Advanced Studies, New Delhi

CUET PG 2023 Registrations Underway

The CUET PG 2023 registration process was commenced on March 20 and will conclude on April 19, 2023. Candidates who wish to make corrections in their application form can do so between April 20 and April 23, 2023. The CUET PG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10, tentatively. Candidates need to log in using their application number and password to make changes in their CUET PG application form.