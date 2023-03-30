Thursday, March 30, 2023
     
CUET PG 2023: NTA added new universities, courses; Registrations open till April 19

CUET PG 2023: The detailed notification is available online on the official website of the NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: March 30, 2023 18:52 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV NTA added new universities, courses in CUET PG 2023

CUET PG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified CUET PG 2023 aspirants about the typographical error that occurred in the information bulletin and amendments/additions in the courses and universities participating in the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes. The detailed notification is available online on the official website of the NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official NTA release, the testing agency has informed about the typographical error that has occurred in the CUET PG 2023 information bulletin, the withdrawal and addition of new courses and the list of 15 newly joined universities. A total of 15 new universities have joined the CUET PG 2023 to offer admission to candidates in postgraduate programmes through the common university entrance exam.

CUET PG 2023: List of newly added universities

  • English and Foreign Languages University
  • Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University; Parul University, Vadodara
  • Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Dwarka
  • Shri Vishwakarma Skill University
  • SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat
  • Gyani Inder Singh Institute of Professional Studies affiliated with Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University, Dehradun
  • University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya
  • Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida
  • Sharda University
  • Indian Culinary Institute in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak
  • Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, J&K
  • Quantum University
  • Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad
  • TERI School of Advanced Studies, New Delhi

CUET PG 2023 Registrations Underway

The CUET PG 2023 registration process was commenced on March 20 and will conclude on April 19, 2023. Candidates who wish to make corrections in their application form can do so between April 20 and April 23, 2023. The CUET PG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10, tentatively. Candidates need to log in using their application number and password to make changes in their CUET PG application form.

