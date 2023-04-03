CUET UG 2023 application correction ends today; Editable fields

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 application correction window closes today

CUET UG 2023 application correction: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) application correction window today, April 3. Candidates who wish to make changes in their CUET UG 2023 application form can do so online through the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in till 11:50 PM.

Candidates are not allowed to make any changes in their mobile number, e-mail address and residential address (permanent or present). Applicants will be able to edit their application form by making the payment of an additional fee, if any. "The only one-time correction will be allowed to the candidate i.e. once the corrections are done and submitted, the form shall be frozen," NTA said.

CUET UG 2023: Editable Fields

Candidates will be allowed to change any one of the fields

1. Candidate Name or

2. Father Name or

3. Mother Name or

4. Photograph - Image Upload or

5. Signature – Image Upload

Applicants will be allowed to change all the fields

1. Date of Birth

2. Gender

3. Category

4. Sub-category/ PwBD

5. Class 10 or equivalent details

6. Class 12 or equivalent details

Candidates will be allowed to change examination Cities within the same State/UT

1. Examination City Selection (all 2 preferences)

The NTA will organise the CUET UG 2023 examination between May 21 and May 31, in online mode as a computer based test (CBT). The CUET UG admit card will be issued in the second week of May 2023. The examination will be held in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.