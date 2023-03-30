CUET UG 2023: Registration last date today; Direct link, steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 application form last date today

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process for Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) today, March 30. Candidates who have not yet applied for the CUET UG 2023 exam can register online through the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in till 9:50 PM.

The candidates who have already filled out the CUET UG 2023 application form are also eligible to make changes in the subjects (tests), courses (programmes), universities and colleges. However, candidates will have to pay additional charges for selecting more subjects.

The application fee for general (UR), OBC- NCL, EWS, SC, ST, PwBD and third gender categories vary subject-wise. Candidates should thoroughly read the information brochure, eligibility criteria, programme details, application fee and other details before filling out the CUET application form.

CUET UG 2023 Application Form: Correction Window

The NTA will open the CUET UG application form correction window on the official website between April 1 and April 3, 2023. Candidates who wish to make necessary changes in their application form can do so by logging in to their accounts. Applicants are suggested to edit their applications within the stipulated timeline as no further opportunity will be provided to them.

"Information provided by the candidates in their respective online application forms, like the name of the candidate, contact details, address details, category, gender, PwBD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities and others will be treated as final. Any request for change in such particulars will not be considered by NTA under any circumstances," NTA said.

