UGC Chief informs 'CUET to be conducted in 3 shifts' | Check Exam Date and more

UGC Chief M Jadadesh Kumar recently announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)- UG will be held in three shifts in a day this year. With this, he claimed that the plans for its merger with JEE and NEET will be declared two years in advance. He further asserted the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA) are ensuring to conduct the second edition of CUET-UG 2023 glitch-free.

"With respect to the experience of students last year, I do agree that at few centres there were glitches and this year we are taking care of all issues related to those kind of experiences that the students went through. We will make sure that this time the students have to focus only on exams and not on any possible glitches and how are we doing that.

Planning to conduct glitch-free exams

"We are doing that by identifying the centres well in advance and by looking at the infrastructure that is available including the computers, bandwidth, technical personnel at the centres, so that the second edition is glitch-free," he said.

"I agree there were several glitches during the exam last time but this year all issues have been ironed out. Keeping in mind the experience of the students, a plan has been chalked out and we are ready to ensure that the candidates just have to worry about the exam and not any glitches," he said.

CUET 2023 exam dates

The application process was supposed to end on March 12. The exam is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 31. The University Grants Commission (UGC) in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not based on class 12 marks.

Deadline for application extended

"We have already received over 11.5 lakh registrations this year. The deadline has been extended till March 30 and we are expecting the applications to cross last year's number," Kumar said. Asked about "normalisation" of scores which left several aspirants disappointed as they found their marks reduced from their original scores, making it difficult for them to get their dream college, he said efforts have been made to minimise any errors during the process.

"The schedule of the exam has been compressed this year to 10 days instead of over one and half months in order to minimise any errors in the normalisation as the variation is more when the exam is held over a bigger period of time," he said. The normalisation formula using the "equipercentile method" has been decided by a panel comprising professors from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Delhi and Delhi University.

Examination help centres

The University Grants Commission (UGC) earlier that an initiative has been taken to create awareness among the aspirants. As per UGC, examination centres will be set up for the aspirants to create awareness among them and to provide guidance for filling out the applications. According to the exam schedule released earlier, the CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023.

(with inputs from PTI)

