CUET UG 2023: Registration deadline tomorrow; Exam date, Syllabus

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CUET UG 2023 registrations last date tomorrow

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) for undergraduate programmes on Thursday, March 30. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for the CUET UG 2023 examination through the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in till 9:50 PM, tomorrow.

Applicants who have already filled out the CUET UG 2023 application form are also eligible to select more subjects (tests), courses (programmes), universities and colleges. The candidates who have already opted 10 subjects, can also edit their earlier chosen subjects. If applicable, applicants will have to pay an additional fee for selecting more subjects.

"The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one CUET application form. Any candidate with more than one application number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that candidate," NTA said in a statement.

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023: Application deadline for second edition extended till March 30

CUET UG 2023 Application: Important Dates

The applicants who wish to make changes in their application form will be able to do so through the official website between April 1 and April 3, 2023. The NTA will announce the CUET UG exam city on April 30, 2023. The examination will be conducted in 13 mediums across the country from May 21 to 31, 2023.

According to the official notification, about 206 universities including 44 central universities and 33 state universities are participating in CUET 2023.

ALSO READ | Over 200 universities on board for CUET-UG, up from 90 last year: UGC

CUET UG 2023 Syllabus