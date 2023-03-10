Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CUET UG 2023: Application deadline for second edition extended till March 30 | Big Update

CUET UG 2023: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday informed that the application deadline has been extended till March 30 for the second edition of the Common university Entrance Test (CUET) UG.

CUET UG 2023 Exam Date

The application process was supposed to end on March 12. The exam is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 31. The University Grants Commission (UGC) in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not based on class 12 marks.

The undergraduate (UG) admission process in universities will be completed by July and the new academic session can begin on August 1.

First edition of CUET UG

The debut edition of the CUET-UG was conducted in July last year and was marred by glitches, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the exam at multiple centres. While several students were informed about cancellation a night before the exam, many of them got to know about it after reaching the centres.

(with inputs from PTI)