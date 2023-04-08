Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023: UGC Chief informs NTA to reopen application portal from April 9 to 11 | DETAILS

CUET UG 2023: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief M Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday informed that the application portal will be re-opened for the candidates on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday on the official website. The candidates who have not registered yet for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2023 have a chance now. The application form can be filled up on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Registration portal to close on

The registration portal for CUET UG 2023 will be closed on Tuesday at 11:59 PM. "Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details, reads the tweet of the UGC Chief.

14 lakh applicants for CUET UG 2023

Nearly 14 lakh applications have been received for the second edition of Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) which is up by 41 percent in comparison to last year, M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) said. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received about 1,000 CUET UG applications from foreign students hailing from 74 countries, this year.

Alike last year, this year also the University of Delhi has received the highest number of CUET UG application forms followed by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Allahabad University. "Highest number of CUET-UG applications received for Delhi University, followed by BHU and Allahabad University," UGC chairman told PTI.

CUET exam 2023

The Common University Entrance Test was introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for the new academic session under the Ministry of Education, (MoE). The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) aims to provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the Universities. A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities.

ALSO READ | IIMC Admission 2023-24 for PG Diploma courses through CUET PG

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023: 14 lakh applications received, 1,000 applicants hail from 74 countries, says UGC Chief