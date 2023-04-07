IIMC Admission 2023-24 for Radio, TV Journalism, PG Diploma courses through CUET PG | Details Here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IIMC PG Diploma Admission 2023 through CUET PG

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication, or IIMC will intake students in its PG Diploma courses on the basis of Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) for the academic session 2023-24. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the CUET PG 2023 entrance exam. Aspiring candidates can register for the CUET PG through the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in till April 19.

As per the IIMC official notification, the PG Diploma courses offer by the IIMC are included under the ‘Common’ category and the question paper code is COQP17. The test paper codes of different courses at IIMC are serialised from 1043 to 1047. Candidates will get admission in IIMC through a counselling process, details of which will be made available soon in the Institute's prospectus.

IIMC Admission 2023: List of PG Diploma Courses

1. Post-Graduate Diploma Course in English Journalism.

2. Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Hindi Journalism.

3. Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Radio and TV Journalism.

4. Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Advertising and Public Relations.

5. Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Digital Media.

CUET PG 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification:

Candidates who possess a bachelor’s degree awarded by a recognized university are eligible to apply.

Students who have appeared or are appearing for the final year or semester examination of their bachelor’s degree are also eligible to apply.

Age Limit:

General category candidates: Maximum age limit is 25 years as on August 1, 2023.

OBC category candidates: Maximum age limit is 28 years as on August 1, 2023.

SC, ST and PwD category candidates: Maximum age limit is 30 years as on August 1, 2023.

CUET PG 2023 Registration Steps

Aspirants can register for the CUET PG 2023 exam