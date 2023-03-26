Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023: Date Sheet 'in a few days', confirms UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar

CUET PG 2023: A large number of candidates are waiting for the date sheet of the CUET PG 2023 Exam. UGC Chairman on Sunday informed that the date sheet of the CUET PG 2023 exam will be announced soon. He further said the National Testing Agency is working on it. As per the tweet of the UGC Chief, the date sheet will be released on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG 2023 Date Sheet

'In a few days, we will announce the date sheet of CUET-PG. NTA is working on it. https://cuet.samarth.ac.in,' reads the tweet of M Jagadesh Kumar.

CUET PG 2023 Registration process

The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG has been commenced on the official website. Interested candidates can apply for the CUET PG 2023 examination on cuet.nta.nic.in. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar earlier announced that the Registration window will be activated on Monday night.

CUET PG 2023: Eligibility and more

'Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA https://cuet.nta.nic.in,' the notification stated.

Candidates who are desirous of applying for the exam may go through the Information Bulletin and apply online at https://cuet.nta.nic.in only during the period from 20.03.2023 to 19.04.2023 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, UPI. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for the latest updates.

