Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. CUET PG 2023: Registration begins on cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link here | Check IMPORTANT updates

CUET PG 2023: Registration begins on cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link here | Check IMPORTANT updates

CUET PG 2023: NTA has commenced the registration process for the CUET PG 2023 on the official website. Check for the direct link and more.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi New Delhi Published on: March 21, 2023 13:29 IST
CUET PG 2023, CUET PG 2023 registration, CUET PG 2023 application, CUET PG 2023 registration fee,
Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023: Registration begins on cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link here | Check IMPORTANT updates

CUET PG 2023: The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG has been commenced on the official website. Interested candidates can apply for the CUET PG 2023 examination on cuet.nta.nic.in. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar earlier announced that the Registration window will be activated on Monday night. 

Direct Link to apply for CUET PG 2023

NTA to conduct CUET PG 

Taking to Twitter, M Jagadesh Kumar announced that National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET PG examination. 'National Testing Agency has been mandated by the Ministry of Education and UGC to conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges,' reads the official notice. 

The notification further informed that 'CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country.' 

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2023: Registration to begin tonight; UGC Chairman announces IMPORTANT details | DETAILS

CUET PG 2023: Eligibility and more 

'Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA https://cuet.nta.nic.in,' the notification stated. 

CUET PG 2023: Registration 

Candidates who are desirous of applying for the exam may go through the Information Bulletin and apply online at https://cuet.nta.nic.in only during the period from 20.03.2023 to 19.04.2023 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, UPI. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for the latest updates.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News