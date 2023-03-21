Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023: Registration begins on cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link here | Check IMPORTANT updates

CUET PG 2023: The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG has been commenced on the official website. Interested candidates can apply for the CUET PG 2023 examination on cuet.nta.nic.in. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar earlier announced that the Registration window will be activated on Monday night.

NTA to conduct CUET PG

Taking to Twitter, M Jagadesh Kumar announced that National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET PG examination. 'National Testing Agency has been mandated by the Ministry of Education and UGC to conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges,' reads the official notice.

The notification further informed that 'CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country.'

CUET PG 2023: Eligibility and more

'Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA https://cuet.nta.nic.in,' the notification stated.

CUET PG 2023: Registration

Candidates who are desirous of applying for the exam may go through the Information Bulletin and apply online at https://cuet.nta.nic.in only during the period from 20.03.2023 to 19.04.2023 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, UPI. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for the latest updates.