RRR to Slumdog Millionaire: Indian films that have won Oscars over the years across categories

New Delhi:

The 98th Academy Awards is scheduled to take place on March 16 in India. Over the years, Indian films have had a long-standing relationship with the Oscars. This year, Homebound was India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film. However, the film didn't earn a nod.

Ahead of Oscar 2026, here’s a look at a list of Indian films that have won an Oscar across categories.

1) The Elephant Whisperers (2023)

The Tamil documentary short The Elephant Whisperers created history when it won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Oscars. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, the Netflix film tells the story of a couple in Tamil Nadu who care for an orphaned baby elephant.

2) RRR - 'Naatu Naatu song' (2023)

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR made headlines worldwide when its energetic song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Composed by MM Keeravaani with lyrics by Chandrabose, the track became the first song from an Indian film to win in this category.

3) Period. End of Sentence (2018)

The documentary short Period. End of Sentence, produced by Guneet Monga, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject at the 91st Academy Awards. The film throws light on menstrual health awareness and the stigma surrounding menstruation in rural India.

4) Smile Pinki (2008)

Directed by Megan Mylan, Smile Pinki also won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject. The film follows a young girl from rural India who undergoes surgery for a cleft lip, showing how a simple medical intervention can transform a life.

5) Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Although Slumdog Millionaire was a British production, Indian artists played a major role in its Oscar success. Music composer AR Rahman won for Best Original Score and Best Original Song, while sound mixer Resul Pookutty received the award for Best Sound Mixing. Veteran lyricist Gulzar won an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 81st Academy Awards in 2009.

6) Gandhi (1982)

In 1982, costume designer Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian to win an Academy Award. She won Best Costume Design for Richard Attenborough’s historical film Gandhi.

Indian films nominated for Best International Feature

While India has yet to win in the Best International Feature category, several films have come close over the years. Notable nominees include Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2001).

Also read: Oscar 2026 Nominations: Sinners leads with 16 nods, full breakdown