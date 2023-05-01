CUET UG 2023: Application update window reopens today; Admit Card, Exam city slip on THIS Date

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 application update open today

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will reopen the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 application window today, May 1. All those applicants who have not yet updated their test papers, courses and universities, can make necessary changes in their CUET UG application form through the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The facility to add, remove or change the CUET UG test papers including adding of courses/ universities will be available between May 1 and May 2, 2023.

NTA in a statement said that about 14,000 candidates' applications are in the draft as they could not confirm their changes through OTP. To ensure these candidates are not left out, the testing agency has decided to reopen the CUET UG application window. The facility to choose more subjects, courses and universities is also available for other candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms.

"The candidates who have already selected 10 subjects/tests, can also replace/remove their earlier chosen Subjects/Tests in this duration. However, an additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests) will be paid by the candidate," NTA said.

CUET UG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip

The NTA will release the CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip on May 14. Candidates will be able to check and download their CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip by using their application number and date of birth. The exam city slip provides advance information to candidates about the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023

According to the official notification, the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate, or CUET UG admit card will be issued by the NTA three days before the actual date of examination. The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held between May 21 and May 31 in two different shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12:15 PM and the second shift will be held from 3 PM to 6:45 PM. Candidates will be able to download their admit card 72 hours before the actual exam date.