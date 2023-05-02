GUJCET 2023 Result OUT at gseb.org; Download link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GUJCET 2023 Result Declared

GUJCET Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2023) result today, May 2, 2023. Candidates who took the entrance exam can check their GUJCET Results from the official website of GSEB - gseb.org. GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

The GSEB has conducted the GUJCET 2023 examination on April 3. The entrance exam was held in three different shifts for a duration of 3 hours. Aspirants will have to score at least 40 marks each in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics to qualify the GUJCET 2023 examination.

How to Check GUJCET 2023 Result?

Aspirants can follow the simple steps provided here to check the GUJCET 2023 scorecard.

Visit the official website at gseb.org.

Click on the 'GUJCET 2023 Result' link available on the homepage.

Now, Enter your credentials and click on submit tab.

GUJCET 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download GUJCET 2023 result PDF and save it for future reference.

