NEET UG 2023 Admit Card likely today; Exam pattern, marking scheme explained

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG Admit Card 2023 expected today

NEET UG Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG 2023) admit card today, May 2. Candidates who have applied for the NEET UG 2023 examination can download their admit card using application number and password.

NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2023 examination on May 7, 2023, in a single shift. The examination will be held from 2 PM to 5:20 PM in pen and paper mode. Aspirants will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 PM. Candidates are required to carry the NEET UG admit card 2023 along with self undertaking, a passport size photograph and a valid photo ID proof.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Pattern

The NEET UG 2023 question paper will comprise of four subjects. Each subject will be divided into two sections. While the section A in the question paper will consist of 35 questions, section B will have 15 questions and candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions among them.

Subject(s) Section(s) Number of MCQs Marks Physics Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Chemistry Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Botany Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Zoology Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Total Marks 720

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Soon; Dress code, Exam day guidelines

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2023 exam centre city slip released at neet.nta.nic.in, check how to download

NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme

For Section A (MCQs):

Candidates will be awarded four marks (+4) for each correct answer or the most appropriate answer.

For any incorrect option marked, one mark (-1) will be deducted while there will be no marking for questions left unanswered.

If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those candidates who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those aspirants who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

For Section B (MCQs):