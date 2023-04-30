NEET UG 2023 exam centre city slip released at neet.nta.nic.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG 2023 exam centre city slip out

NEET UG 2023 exam centre city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city centre information slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates or NEET UG 2023 today, April 30. Candidates can download the neet ug 2023 city information slip from the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Under Graduate Programmes is scheduled to be held from May 7, 2023 from 2 PM to 5.20 PM in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages throughout India as well as cities outside India.

NEET UG 2023 exam centre city slip: how to download?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'NEET UG 2023 exam centre city slip'

It will take you to the login page

Now you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button

NEET UG 2023 exam centre city slip will be displayed

Candidates can download NEET UG 2023 exam centre city slip and save it for future reference

Candidates should note that the testing agency will release the admit cards separately. NEET UG 2023 exam centre city slip will not be considered as admit cards. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

