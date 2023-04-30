NATA Test 1 result 2023 to be released today at nata.in, check easy steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NATA 2023 test 1 result soon

NATA Test 1 result 2023 download: The Council of Architecture is going to declare the results of the first test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023) today, April 30. Candidates who appeared in the said exam will be able to download their results from the official website of NATA - nata.in.

The council had conducted the NATA first test on April 21 which was held in two shifts - Morning (10 AM to 1 PM) and Afternoon (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM).

NATA Test 1 result 2023: How to download?

Candidates can visit the official website of NATA - nata.in

Click on the link that reads 'NATA Test 1 result 2023'

It will take you to the login page

Enter your credentials and click on the login button

NATA Test 1 result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download NATA Test 1 result 2023 and save it for future reference

About NATA

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023) is a national-level exam that is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in architecture. It is held thrice every year. The second and third exams are scheduled for June 3 and July 9. The registrations for the second test are underway and will conclude on May 22.

