JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins today at jeeadv.ac.in, check eligibility criteria and how to apply

JEE Advanced 2023 registration is going to start from today onwards at the website of jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who qualified in the JEE (Main) 2023 exam and fulfill all eligibility criteria can apply for the exam on or before May 7, 2023.

As per the official schedule, JEE Advanced 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on June 04, 2023. To appear for the said exam, a candidate must fufill the following five criteria.

Performance in JEE main 2023

Candidates applying for JEE Advanced should be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023 which includes 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and the remaining 40.5% is OPEN for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Age limit

According to the official notice, candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1993.

Number of Attempts

A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Appearance in the Class 12 exam

Candidates must have appeared in the class 12th exam for the first time in either 2022 or 2023 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Candidates should note that if they appeared in the class 12th exam in the year 2021 or earlier, are NOT eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2023, irrespective of the combination of subjects attempted/offered.

Admission to IITs

A candidate should not have been admitted to an IIT irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting “online” / at a “reporting center” in the past. Candidates whose admission to IITs was canceled (for whatever reason) after joining any IIT are also NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023: Important Dates

Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2023 - April 30, 2023 to May 07, 2023

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates - May 08, 2023

Admit Card available for download - May 29, 2023 to June 04, 2023

Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates /candidates with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing - Saturday, June 03

JEE (Advanced) 2023 Exam - Sunday, June 04

JEE Advanced 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2023'

It will take you to the login page

Register yourself

Upload documents, pay fee and submit applications

Download JEE Advanced 2023 application form and save it for future reference

