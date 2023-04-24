JEE Advanced 2023 registration starts for OCI, PIO and foreign candidates, check how and where to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Advanced 2023 registration starts for OCI, PIO and foreign nationals

JEE Advanced 2023 registration: The online registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced has been started for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), and foreign candidates. The link to the registration form is available at jeeadv.nic.in.

Candidates should note that the online registrations for JEE main qualified candidates will start on April 30 and end on May 7, 2023. The JEE Advanced 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on June 4, 2023.

According to the official notification, foreign national candidates, at the time of registering for JEE (Advanced) 2023 are NOT required to write JEE (Main) 2023 and may register for JEE (Advanced) 2023 directly subject to fulfillment of other eligibility criteria.

JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Schedule

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2023 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The exam consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. This year, the exam will be conducted on June 4, 2023. Paper 1 will be conducted between 9 am to 12 PM and paper 2 between 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2023 Age limit

Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1993.

JEE Advanced 2023 registration: Important Dates

Online registration begins (OCI/PIO and foreign candidates) direct apply - April 24

Online registration begins for JEE (Main) qualified candidates - April 30

Last date for submission of online application - May 7

Last date for fee payment for registered candidates - May 8

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023 Provisional final answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check result date, and time

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: 20 candidates score perfect 100, check category-wise toppers list