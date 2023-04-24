JEE Main 2023 provisional final answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check stepwise guide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE mains answer key for paper 1 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 final answer key PDF: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys of the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the JEE main 2023 can download the final answer keys from the official website of JEE.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 across the country and the provisional answer keys were released on April 19. The candidates were allowed to raise objections between April 21 to 22. After reviewing the provisional answer key representations, the agency has finally uploaded the final answer keys on its website. Candidates can evaluate their marks based on the final answer keys.

JEE Main 2023 final answer key: How to download?

Candidates can visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'JEE – 2023 Session 2 Final Provisional Answer Key'

It will take you to a new PDF

Check B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I) provisional final answer key

Download JEE Main 2023 final answer key for B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I) and save it for future reference

It is expected the agency will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 results today. However, there is no update on the release of the result. Candidates have been advised to keep a close check on the results. The direct link to the results will be allotted on jeemain.nta.nic.in or indiatvnews.com in due course of time.

Once, the result is uploaded, candidates will be able to check the cut-off marks, and topper list on the official website. According to past trends, it is expected that the result for paper 1 will be uploaded first followed by paper 2.

