JEE Main Result 2023 for session 2 likely today; Check session 1 result highlights

JEE Main Result 2023 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) 2023 result soon. As per the reports, the NTA is expected to declare the JEE Main Result 2023 today, April 24, by 7 PM. The official announcement related to JEE Main session 2 result date and time is yet to be made.

The second session of the JEE Mains 2023 was organised from April 06 to April 15, 2023. About 9.4 lakh candidates have appeared in the JEE Main April session. The testing agency has released the provisional answer key on April 19 and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections against the JEE Main provisional answer key till April 21.

JEE Main Result 2023: Session 1 Highlights

The application process for JEE Main Session 1 was conducted from December 15, 2022, to January 12, 2023. Around 8,60,064 JEE aspirants registered for the first session. The JEE Main January session examination was organised between January 24 and February 1, 2023. As per NTA, the exams were held across 574 centres in 287 cities (including 17 cities outside India) as per NTA.

The JEE Main Session 1 result for Paper 1 (BE, BTech) was declared on February 07 and for Paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning) was declared on February 28, 2023. In JEE Main January 2023 Result, about 20 candidates have scored a perfect 100 NTA score.

