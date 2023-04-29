JEE mains 2023 result out: 43 candidates bag perfect 100 score, check complete list here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE mains 2023 result out at ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE mains 2023 result direct download link: Today, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the final NTA Scores for JEE (Main) 2023 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). Along with the results, the National Testing Agency has uploaded the JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key on which Session 2 results are compiled. Candidates who were waiting for the results can now download their results using their credientials on the login page. Candidates can directly access the JEE mains 2023 result direct link by clicking on the above link.

According to the National Testing Agency, 43 candidates have received a 100 NTA Score, reported PTI.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) scores of 15 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny," a senior NTA official said.

NTA score is not the same as a percentage of marks obtained but normalized scores.

The second edition of the crucial examination was held earlier this month.

The JEE Mains Session 2 Exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 across the country wherein around 9 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023. The provisional answer keys were released on April 19 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till April 21, 2023. After reviewing the representations, the national testing agency released the final provisional answer key on April 24, 2023.

The National Testing Agency has released the list of candidates who secured a perfect 100 score. As per the list, Singaraju Venkat Koundinya, Kallakuri Sainadh Srimanth, Ishan Khandelwal, and others have received a 100 NTA score in JEE (Main) 2023 exam in B.E/B.Tech. (Paper-1). Check the complete list below. Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023 Session 2 topper list

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the top 25000 rank can apply for JEE Advanced 2023 exam. The online applications for JEE Advanced will be available from tomorrow onwards, April 30 onwards on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

