India to highlight Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at US exhibition marking Pahalgam attack anniversary

New Delhi:

The Indian Embassy in the United States is set to organise a special exhibition at Capitol Hill on Tuesday, drawing attention to the global consequences of terrorism and the role of Pakistan-based groups. The event will also commemorate one year since the deadly attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, will formally open the exhibition titled “The Human Cost of Terrorism.” The initiative comes at a time when Pakistan is presenting itself internationally as a promoter of peace, particularly amid tensions linked to the US-Iran conflict that began on February 28.

About Pahalgam attack

April 22 marks the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack, where gunmen linked to Pakistan-based terror groups targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley. The incident resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, sending shockwaves across the region.

The upcoming exhibition will use digital displays to highlight major terror incidents around the world. These will include the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the Pahalgam tragedy. It will also identify the groups responsible for these acts, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and other individuals and entities having direct links to Pakistan.

This is not the first time India has organised such an initiative. A similar exhibition was held at the United Nations headquarters in July last year, coinciding with Pakistan’s presidency of the UN Security Council.

Through this effort, India aims to underline the human suffering caused by terrorism and to reinforce its call for stronger international action against those who support or sponsor such activities.

Pakistan’s credibility questioned amid Iran ceasefire

The second round of talks between Iran and the United States aimed at reaching a truce in the Middle East is expected to be held in Pakistan. However, Israel, also involved in the broader conflict, has raised concerns about Pakistan’s role in the process. Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, previously stated that Israel does not consider Islamabad a “credible player” for mediation.