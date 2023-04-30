TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, exam from May 10

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets released

TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets: The hall tickets for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy common entrance test or TS EAMCET 2023 has been released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). Candidates can download their hall tickets visiting eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The direct link to the admit card can be accessed by clicking on the below link.

TS EAMCET 2023 is scheduled to be held from May 10 to 14. Candidates can check the exam venue and other details on the admit card.

To download TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets, candidates are required to log in with their credentials such as registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to access the admit card link at the official website.

TS EAMCET 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets'

Enter your credientials and click on the login button

TS EAMCET 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download TS EAMCET 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

Direct link to download TS EAMCET 2023 admit card



Candidates have been advised to download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference. Without a copy of the admit card, no candidate will be permitted to appear in the exam.

As the website face issues due to heavy traffic, candidates have been advised to keep calm and revisit the website after some time.

