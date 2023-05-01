NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Soon; Dress code, Exam day guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG Admit Card 2023 to release soon

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG 2023) admit card on its official website. Medical aspirants will be able to download the NEET admit card at neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in using their application number and password.

The NEET UG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. The examination will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:20 PM in Pen and Paper mode. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 1:30 PM.

The testing agency, on April 30, released the NEET UG exam city slip to facilitate candidates through advance information for the allotment of the city where the NEET examination centre will be located.

The NTA has also provided the helpline number and email ID for candidates to facilitate in downloading the exam city slip. In case a candidate is facing any difficulty in downloading the NEET UG exam city slip s/he can contact at 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2023: Dress Code

NEET UG 2023: Dress Code