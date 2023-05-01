NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Soon; Dress code, Exam day guidelines

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG 2023) admit card on its official website. Medical aspirants will be able to download the NEET admit card at neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in using their application number and password.
The NEET UG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. The examination will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:20 PM in Pen and Paper mode. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 1:30 PM.
The testing agency, on April 30, released the NEET UG exam city slip to facilitate candidates through advance information for the allotment of the city where the NEET examination centre will be located.
ALSO READ | NEET UG 2023 exam centre city slip released at neet.nta.nic.in, check how to download
ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023: Application update facility begins today; Admit Card, Exam city slip on THIS Date
The NTA has also provided the helpline number and email ID for candidates to facilitate in downloading the exam city slip. In case a candidate is facing any difficulty in downloading the NEET UG exam city slip s/he can contact at 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.
NEET UG 2023: Dress Code
NTA in NEET UG 2023 information brochure, has instructed the candidates to follow the dress code mentioned below while appearing for the all India level medical entrance exam;
- Candidates in light clothes with long sleeves are not allowed to enter the exam hall.
- Aspirants wearing cultural/ customary dress need to report at the examination centre at least an hour before for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.
- Slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted, however, shoes and sandals with high heels are not allowed inside the exam hall.
- Candidates are not allowed to carry items including watch/ wristwatches, bracelets, wallets, handbags, belts, caps, ornaments or any kind of stationary items inside the exam hall.