NEET UG 2023: NTA postpones medical exam for Manipur centre, New date soon

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency has released a notice regarding rescheduling the NEET UG 2023 exam. Candidates can check the detailed notice on the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the notice, NEET UG 2023 exam scheduled for the Manipur centre has been postponed by the NTA. Candidates who applied within the state will be able to check their exam dates in due course of the time.

MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had written to National Testing Agency and requested to "explore the possibility of rescheduling" the exam, in the wake of the situation in Manipur.

In this regard this is to inform you that NEET UG 2023 exam has been postponed for the candidates who are allotted exam centres in the State of Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date. The candidates are also being informed through automatic calls and email, reads notice.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date

This year, the medical exam will be conducted on May 7 from 2 PM to 5.20 PM at different centres located in 499 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India wherein around 1872341 candidates are going to appear, as per reports. The admit cards for the same have already been uploaded on the official website. Candidates have been advised to download NEET UG 2023 exam date and save it for future reference.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Pattern

The medical entrance exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode which will be of 200 minutes (3 hours 20 minutes) long exam. There will be a total 45 questions per subject and maximum marks will be 720.

