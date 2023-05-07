Sunday, May 07, 2023
     
JEE Advanced 2023: NTA to close application window today at jeeadv.ac.in, apply before 5 PM

JEE Advanced 2023 registration window will be closed today, May 7 at the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT, Guwahati). Check important dates, eligibility, exam date, and more details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2023 14:28 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Advanced 2023 registrations closing today

JEE Advanced 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT, Guwahati) is going to close the JEE Advanced 2023 online application window at 5 PM. Candidates who have yet not registered themselves can do so before the closure of the application window. 

Candidates should that the last date for submitting applications with application fee is May 8.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to register?

  • Candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE - jeeadv.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Online Registration for JEE Advanced 2023'
  • Fill out the application form along with all essential details
  • Upload Documents, and pay application fee
  • After submitting the application form, candidates can submit and download the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to apply online

The registrations for foreign, OCI/PIO candidates  started on April 30 while registration for JEE (Main) qualified candidates started on April 30.

To apply for JEE Advanced 2023, a candidate must have scored ranked among 250000 candidates in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023 and the age should be on or after October 1, 1998. 

