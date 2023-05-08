Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result OUT, Download TNDGE 12th result at dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in,dge2.tn.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result out on tnresults.nic.in

TN 12th Result 2023 Download Link: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has released the Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Results today, May 8 at 10.00 am. Students can download their results by entering their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The link to the Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result can be accessed by scrolling down.

The results of the Class 12th public exam have been declared by the Minister of School Education of the state through a press conference conducted at the Anna Centenary Library Conference. A total of 8,03,385 candidates appeared for the TN 12th exam out of which 3,82,371 were boys and 4,21,013 girls. The overall pass percentage is 94.03 percent. Students can download TN 12th Result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result: How to download?

Candidates are required to visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in

Click on the Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result link available on the homepage

It will take you to the login page

Now, you need to enter the credentials including your roll number, date of birth etc

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result will be displayed

Students are required to download Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result and save it for future reference.

TN HSE +2 exams were conducted from March 13 and April 3, 2023 across 3169 locations in the state. Now, the results have been published on all websites. Candidates can download +2 results at the following alternative websites.

Direct link to download Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result: Alternative Websites

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

apply1.tndge.org

www.dge.tn.gov.in/result.html

apply1.tndge.org/dge-result

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result: How to download via SMS

Candidates are required to follow the following steps:-

To check Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result, the students are required to type “TNBOARD12REGNO, DATE OF BIRTH” and send it to 09282232585 or +919282232585

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result: Grading System

Grade Marks Range Grade Point A1 91-100 10 A2 81-90 9 B1 71-80 8 B2 61-70 7 C1 51-60 6 C2 41-50 5 D 33-40 4 E1 21-32 - E2 20 & Below -

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result: Details Mentioned on the results

Students will be able to check the following details on TN 12th public exam results. If any discrepancy is found, students should confirm the veracity of the information and get in touch with their school or board officials:

Student’s name

Registration number

Subject-wise internal marks

Subject-wise theory and practical marks

Grade

Total marks

