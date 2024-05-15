Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha

Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of NewsClick founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case. Purkayastha had approached the Supreme Court challenging his arrest under UAPA over Chinese funding to promote anti-national propaganda.

A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Sandeep said, "Arrest, subsequent remand order of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha are declared to be invalid in eyes of law."

A week ago, the Delhi High Court had ordered release of NewsClick's human resources department chief Amit Chakravarty from custody in the case lodged against the news portal under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that it received money to spread pro-China propaganda. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order considering his medical condition and that the prosecution has no objection to the release of the petitioner from custody as he has turned approver in the case and granted pardon.

What is the case?

The Special Cell of Delhi Police after arresting NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and Chakravarty on October 3 last year alleged that large amount of funds to the news portal came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country. It also alleged Purkayastha conspired with a group — People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) — to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Delhi Police has also told court that NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha infused funds from China into India to stoke and sustain the 2020 Delhi riots, carry out disinformation campaign on Covid-19, stoke the farmer's protest and indulge in outright terror funding in Kashmir.