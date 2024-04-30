UK Police arrests 36-year-old man who stabs several people with sword in east London, no terror angle

Follow us on Image Source : AP Police talking to members of the public at the scene in Hainault, north east London after reports of several people being stabbed at a Tube station.

London: A man with a sword was arrested on Tuesday after he unleashed a horrifying attack on the public and police officers in Hainault, northeast London, resulting in several injuries. The police reported a "serious incident" where there were reports of people being stabbed after a vehicle was driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area, reported the Guardian.

"At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers. We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured. A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody," said the Metropolitan police. Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary and MP for Ilford North, said the emergency services were responding and one male had been detained.

"A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The Police, Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade are responding. One male detained. I would urge people not to speculate until details are confirmed or post footage on social media," Streeting wrote on X.

Incident not related to terror: Police

Police said the suspect had attacked members of the public and two officers. The force said the incident did not appear to be terror-related and they were not looking for further suspects. Transport for London’s website confirmed Hainault tube station was closed “due to a police investigation in the area”.

"This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned. I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm," Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said. "We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community."

"I was woken up by loud shouting outside and then I saw someone stab another kid. Then police arrived like crazy. The young man made his way towards the station and I’m not sure what happened there. I couldn’t really hear what was being said to be honest. He had a big sword though and was right outside my door," a witness told The Independent.

The London Fire Brigade said it was called to assist the incident in Hainault. Footage posted on social media following the incident shows a man carrying what appears to be a samurai sword. According to the unverified posts, the attacker “waited outside houses and attacked random residents”.

UK stabbing incident in Wales

This came almost a week after a teenager was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a stabbing incident at a school in West Wales that left three, including two staff members, injured. A large police presence was sighted at the Ammanford school along with ambulance crews and two helicopters as worried parents looked on.

A lockdown was initiated at the scene during which students were kept in classrooms and told to stay off their phones, according to local reports. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded to the incident, thanking the police and emergency services for their response. "Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with all those affected," he said on X.

Two girls were involved in the incident before two staff members of the Welsh school intervened, The Telegraph reported citing witnesses. Police have also asked people to remove footage from social media which has been circulating since the incident. Parents of children at the school say they have spoken to their children and that the students are being held in lockdown in their classes.

