UK: Three injured in stabbing incident at school in Wales, teenager arrested

London: A teenager was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a stabbing incident at a school in West Wales that left three, including two staff members, injured on Wednesday. A large police presence was sighted at the Ammanford school along with ambulance crews and two helicopters as worried parents looked on.

A lockdown was initiated at the scene during which students were kept in classrooms and told to stay off their phones, according to The Mirror. School governor Karen Davies confirmed two members of staff were injured. She said she was not aware whether any children were injured. "I have been told someone has been arrested and that two members of staff have been stabbed, but have no confirmation on how serious the injuries are. I send my thoughts to those injured and all the people there... It is shocking," she said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded to the incident, thanking the police and emergency services for their response. "Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with all those affected," he said on X.

British Home Secretary James Cleverly also thanked the police and emergency services and said his thoughts were with the school and all those involved in the incident and that he was being informed of all developments. "I am being kept informed about the events in Ammanford, Wales... I want to thank the police & emergency service for their ongoing response. It is important they are given the space to carry out their investigations," he said on social media.

First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething also reacted to the incident at the Ammanford school. "Shocked to hear news of a serious incident in Ammanford. Terrible news about a serious incident at Ysgol Dyffryn Amman. A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community. Thank you to first responders. I am thinking about the community as we try to find out more information," he said on X.

"We are dealing with an incident at Amman Valley School. Three people have been injured and are receiving treatment. One person has been arrested and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident," said Dyfed-Powys Police in a statement, adding that the school has been closed while investigations continue. The Ysgol Dyffryn Aman Comprehensive in Ammanford has approximately 1,450 pupils on roll at its large campus, the Mirror reported.

Two girls were involved in the incident before two staff members of the Welsh school intervened, The Telegraph reported citing witnesses. Police have also asked people to remove footage from social media which has been circulating since the incident. Parents of children at the school say they have spoken to their children and that the students are being held in lockdown in their classes.

