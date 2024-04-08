Kangana Ranaut buys second Mercedes Maybach after joining politics | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut with her new Mercedes Maybach

Kangana Ranaut is an ace performer on the big screen and her numerous box-office hits and awards are proof of the same. As she moves into a new phase of her career, she looks to do much more than just acting for the screen. She was recently spotted driving in her new Mercedes Maybach . Videos and pictures of her with the new car is now going viral on social media.

Kangana Ranaut has been named by the BJP (Bharatiya Janta Party) as the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh took a little break from her rallying work. In the video, she was seen coming out of the salon and wearing a white dress. The actress waved at the fans and paparazzi before getting inside her brand-new car. Fans were in awe of her brand-new luxurious car and thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "Actress to MP". Another user wrote, "Queen"

Kangana Ranaut made her mark as one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood with the film Gangster. She then went on to do several films which turned out to be hits including Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, Queen, Thalaivii, and Tejas among others.

She will next be seen in the film Emergency. The story of Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi wherein Kangana will be seen playing the lead role of the late politician. The former Prime Minister had imposed emergency in the country in 1975 and as the name suggests, the film is based on that theme. Apart from Kangana, the upcoming film stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary and late actor Satish Kaushik. Apart from acting, Kangana Ranaut is also directing the film.

