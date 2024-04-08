'Magical journey...', Nayanthara shares glimpse of her dream office | See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nayanthara's dream office

Nayanthara is one of the most famous actresses down south. She has primarily worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu-language films. She has won several awards for playing an array of roles and has famously earned the title of 'female superstar'. The actress took to social media and shared a few pictures of her dream office on social media.

Along with the pictures, she also wrote a lengthy note, "The magical version of a vision to its creation, crafting our dream office. Sooo much love to this gem @nikitaareddy for always doing the impossible and literally making this dream come true in 30 days! You are just the best... it was truly an unforgettable n the most joyful experience making this space together. Big hug to your team at @thestoreycollective for making sure everything was done to perfection!".

In the post, the actress shared a set of black-and-white pictures. In another one, Nayanthara is seen overseeing the work done by the professionals. Fans took to the comment section and congratulated the actress. One user wrote, "Cannot wait to see it, it's sure to be fabulous". Another user wrote, "That's my queen". Nikitareddy too responded in the comment section, "Aww this is soo sweet I thoroughly enjoyed every bit of working with you, as always. You inspire all of us to do bigger and better, only and only love to you. A big thanks to you for trusting me and the_storeycollective with your dream office. Couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity. Thank you so so much for your love and your kind words".

On the work front, Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan as the female lead. The actress even won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2024 for Best Actor (Female) for Jawan. It is significant to note that Nayanthara was presented the award by her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film is Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year after Pathaan. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the star cast also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Leher Khan, Aaliya Qureshi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in supporting roles. Deepika Padukone also in a special appearance. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film was reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore.

