Arya to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun's rise to stardom | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, one of the most celebrated faces of the Telugu film industry, has turned a year older today. The actor, who will be seen next in the sequel of Pushpa, celebrates his 37th birthday today. And, on the special occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, let's take a look at a few of his films that gained him worldwide recognition.

1. Arya

Arya is the story of a brat, Ajay, who threatens Geeta by jumping off the roof when she refuses his proposal. Soon, Aarya proposes to her but she refuses even when she does not wish to. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Anu Mehta, Sunil, Siva Balaji, Rajan P Dev and Venu Madhav among others.

2. S/O Satyamurthy

S/O Satyamurthy is the story of a young man who awakens to the harsh reality of his fortune. To complicate matters further, he falls in love with a hardened creditor's daughter. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film stars Adah Sharma, Upendra Rao, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sneha and Nithya Menen among others.

3. Desamuduru

Desamuduru is the story of Bala, who works for a TV channel, gets into trouble with a thug, he is sent away for an out-of-town assignment. He meets and falls in love with a woman who is shortly kidnapped by a gangster. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film features Hansika Motwani, Pradeep Singh Rawat, Koavi Sarala, Srinivasa Reddy and Jeeva among others.

4. Race Gurram

Race Gurram is the story of two brothers who are poles apart in nature, and become enemies of a gangster who aspires to become a politician. The latter succeeds in his plans, but the brothers decide to end his reign at all costs. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film stars Shruthi Hassan, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam and Ram Prakash among others.

5. Sarrainodu

Sarrainodu tells the story of an ex-military man who beats up corrupt individuals who have escaped punishment from the law. However, he is caught in a dilemma when his lover promises to marry him only if he gives up his violent ways. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aadhi Pinisetty, Catherina Tresa, Srikanth and Surekha Vani among others.

6. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is the story of Bantu who grows up being constantly subjected to his father's scorn. However, when he learns of his real parentage, he decides to carve a place for himself within the family he truly belongs to. Directed by Trikvikram Srinivas, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram, Sushanth Anumolu and Vaishnavi Chaitanya among others.

7. Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise is the story of a labourer named Pushpa who makes enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. However, violence erupts when the police attempt to bring down his illegal business. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Anasuya Bharadwaj among others.

Also Read: Jewel Thief: Saif Ali Khan to work with Siddharth Anand after 17 years, Kunal Khemu, Jaideep Ahlawat included

Also Read: 'To Star Kids...', Kriti Sanon opens up about struggling days and unity in film industry