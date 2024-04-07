'To Star Kids...', Kriti Sanon opens up about struggling days and unity in film industry

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon opens up about struggling days

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is enjoying the success of her recently released film Crew. The National Award-winning actor shared the screen space with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu for the first time. And the critically acclaimed actors have come up with a fairly good film. Meanwhile, in a recent media interaction, Kriti opened up about her struggles in the Indian film industry.

Kriti Sanon opens up about not getting the kind of films she deserved

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon said that there was a time when she was very restless due to not getting the kind of films she deserved. "I knew that I was not able to show my potential in the kind of work I was getting. I wanted to do something in which I could show more of my potential as an actress. As an actress, I always say that you can fill as much pot as you get. If you get a small vessel, you can fill that much water in it. If you are given a bigger vessel then you can fill more water in it. So I have waited for a long time to get a bigger vessel." said Sanon

Kriti Sanon further further added that she was getting worried at that time." I can do very good work, but I was not getting that work. At one time, I used to see that some new faces, who were from the film background and had never done anything before, were getting big opportunities and I used to wonder why this was happening.' Kriti Sanon said that then she Mimi, the film which changed her life.

Kriti Sanon's take on unity in the film industry

In another interview given to Zoom TV, Kriti Sanon expressed happiness over the success of Crew and also said that it would be good if people in the film industry supported each other honestly instead of praising each other just for the sake of it. “If we start uniting and supporting each other, we will be somewhere else. It is not right to support or applaud or appreciate just for the sake of the name. Whatever you do, do it for real. I don't see much unity in the industry. I don't know how many people are really happy when a film performs well,” said Kriti Sanon.

